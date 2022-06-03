Australia faces a 'perfect storm' on gas supply, new minister warns

[Source: RNZ]

Australia’s Energy Minister Chris Bowen has warned Australia is on the precipice of a gas crisis, and the problem will not be solved quickly.

On his first day as Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Bowen has left all options on the table to curtail the rising cost of gas and electricity, including a controversial “gas trigger” to requisition supplies of gas intended for export.

“Action is necessary and action is being taken,” he promised gas users in his first press conference.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has activated the Gas Supply Guarantee, which will see the gas industry work with the regulator to ensure peak demand for gas can be met.

That follows a cap of $A40 ($NZ44) a gigajoule being imposed in some states, following soaring wholesale prices.