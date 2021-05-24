World
Australia embassy staff in Ukraine evacuated to Romania and Poland
February 22, 2022 5:58 pm
The Australian Embassy in Lviv has been evacuated with all officials being told to leave Ukraine immediately [Source: Daily Mail]
Australia’s embassy staff and officials have been told to leave Ukraine, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
The country’s embassy and operations in the Ukrainian city of Lviv are temporarily closed, the minister said.
Staff have been sent to Romania and eastern Poland to help Australians trying to leave Ukraine.
Article continues after advertisement
It comes after the US similarly relocated its diplomats from Lviv to Poland, citing the security situation.
Advertisement