Australia election: PM Anthony Albanese secures majority government

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will govern with a majority in the House of Representatives. [Source: BBC News]

Australia’s new Labor government has secured a majority in parliament, election analysts say.

The centre-left party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, defeated Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition in an election on 21 May.

A record vote for independents and minor parties had made it uncertain whether Albanese would govern in his own right.

But he now has the 76 lower house seats needed, after victories in tight races.

It is a different story in the Senate, where Mr Albanese’s government will need crossbench support to pass laws.