Australia coronavirus: Dutton defends Christmas Island quarantine plan

Australia’s government has defended its plan to send citizens evacuated from the region at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak to a remote island used to detain asylum seekers.

Hundreds of evacuated Australians are expected to be quarantined on Christmas Island.

Critics, including the Australian Medical Association, have described the plan as inappropriate.

But Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said it was the best solution.

“The reality is people need to be accommodated somewhere for up to 14 days,” Mr Dutton told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“I can’t clear out a hospital in Sydney or Melbourne or Brisbane. I don’t have a facility otherwise that we can quickly accommodate for what might be many hundreds of people, and Christmas Island is purpose-built for exactly this scenario,” he added.