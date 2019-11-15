Australia bushfire: Boy, 12, drives pickup to flee with dog

Police have rescued a 12-year-old boy who fled a raging bushfire in Western Australia by driving his brother’s pickup to safety with their dog.

Luke Sturrock was alone at home when a fast-moving blaze threatened the town of Mogumber, north of Perth, on Sunday.

His dad, Ivan Sturrock, and older brother were out fighting the fire as it ripped through the area.

They told him to flee to an orange tree about 4km (2.4 miles) away if the fire got too close to their home.

When the fire closed in, the boy grabbed his dog and escaped in his brother’s Ford Ranger.

About an hour later, firefighters who were battling the blaze nearby came across the boy behind the wheel of the vehicle and pulled him over.