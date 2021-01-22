Australia approves the Pfizer vaccine

Australia’s medical regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

The TGA says following a thorough and independent review of Pfizer’s submission, it’s decided the vaccine meets the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required.

It’s the first COVID-19 jab to be approved for use in Australia.

Australia has purchased 10 million doses of the vaccine.