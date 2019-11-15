Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac Day in driveways

Across Australia and New Zealand, thousands of people have stood outside their homes at dawn to mark Anzac Day, after households were urged to pay tribute even amid coronavirus lockdown.

The national day of remembrance is a hugely important event for both nations and usually crowds gather for services.

However these were cancelled last month amid wider restrictions on gatherings.

Instead, people were urged to hold a candle in their driveways and live stream services.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had acknowledged the disappointment in the ceremonies being cancelled for the first time in history.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t show our support as a collective,” she had previously said.

“As dawn breaks, we can stand at the end of those driveways … together in silence and pay tribute to those we should never forget.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended a closed dawn ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which began at 06:00 and was broadcast nationally.