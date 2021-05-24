Home

World

Australia agrees to send weapons to Ukraine

RNZ
April 28, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: TVNZ]

Ukraine’s allies are continuing to pour military aid into the country, as its fight against Russia continues.

Australia is the latest country to agree to send weapons – contributing six howitzers to the fight.

Germany, which has tried to remain on neutral terms with Russia to maintain its relationship over gas supplies, has announced it too will send weapons – 50 anti-aircraft tanks.

Article continues after advertisement

Its decision revealed at a meeting of 40 military chiefs at a US air base in Germany yesterday, in which New Zealand took part remotely.

The reinforcements will assist Ukraine in repelling the Russian onslaught – even as the Kremlin denies any responsibility for causing the global conflict.

President Putin’s forces have been bombing the eastern Ukranian city of Mariupol, but agreed to a civilian evacuation corridor – in principle.

