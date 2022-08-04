Aussie defence force to undergo significant review

[Source: 1News]

Australia’s defence force is set to undergo a significant review, as tensions with China continue to rise.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the strategic review on Wednesday, saying it would help prepare the military for the next ten years.

Albanese wouldn’t be pressed on whether he anticipated an all-out war with China but said the security landscape was changing.

The review will provide an assessment of Australia’s defence investments and projects.

The review is expected to be completed by March next year.