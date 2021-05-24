Home

World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged with election fraud by Myanmar junta

| @BBCWorld
November 17, 2021 9:51 am
[Source: BBC]

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing more charges, having been accused of “election fraud and lawless actions” by the military government.

She was among 16 people to be charged on Tuesday, including Myanmar’s ousted president and the capital city’s mayor.

Ms Suu Kyi, 76, has not been seen in public since a military coup in February removed her from office.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s army spokesman told the BBC that Ms Suu Kyi is being treated well while under house arrest.

But Ms Suu Kyi’s lawyers said that the military junta has banned them from speaking publicly about her case, and United Nations officials demanding to see her have not been allowed into the country.

The UN has said that the military crackdown could amount to crimes against humanity, but its envoys have repeatedly been denied access to Myanmar to investigate.

The major general said they were not being allowed in because “it is not the right time… we can’t agree with their demands… and what they say about Myanmar is not constructive.”

He added that the UN needs to acknowledge the military’s governance of Myanmar.

