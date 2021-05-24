New Zealand
Auckland high schools confirm COVID cases
TVNZ
August 20, 2021 6:57 am
Two separate Auckland high schools have reported Covid-19 cases last night.
It was confirmed that a student at Lynfield College had contracted the virus, with all staff and students at the school considered close contacts.
Earlier, a student at Northcote College has been confirmed as having Covid-19.
Both students attended their respective schools earlier this week while infectious, now students and staff from both schools must isolate for 14 days.
The case adds to a growing list of populous locations of interest tied to the Auckland Delta outbreak which also has supermarkets, shopping malls and a church.
The Delta outbreak in New Zealand has grown to 21 confirmed cases.
It also comes after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Kiwis aged 12-15 years old will now be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine.