Auckland high schools confirm COVID cases

Two separate Auckland high schools have reported Covid-19 cases last night.

It was confirmed that a student at Lynfield College had contracted the virus, with all staff and students at the school considered close contacts.

Earlier, a student at Northcote College has been confirmed as having Covid-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Both students attended their respective schools earlier this week while infectious, now students and staff from both schools must isolate for 14 days.

The case adds to a growing list of populous locations of interest tied to the Auckland Delta outbreak which also has supermarkets, shopping malls and a church.

The Delta outbreak in New Zealand has grown to 21 confirmed cases.

It also comes after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Kiwis aged 12-15 years old will now be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine.