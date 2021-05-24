Auckland case is Delta; four new community Covid-19 cases

Genome sequencing overnight has confirmed the Covid-19 case detected in the community yesterday has the Delta variant.

There are also four new cases of Covid-19 in the community linked to the initial case, as the country wakes up to Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning, the four cases are linked to the case announced yesterday: a man from Auckland’s North Shore. Genome sequencing for these cases is underway.

Article continues after advertisement

They include a co-worker of a man and three household contacts of that co-worker. Ardern said one of the four new cases works in Auckland Hospital and is fully vaccinated. They are a healthcare worker.

Those who have worked or shared shifts with the health worker are being tested. This brings the total number of active cases in the community to five.