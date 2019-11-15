Attorney General Barr says Trump fires top Manhattan prosecutor, at his request

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired Geoffrey Berman.

This as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani, after Berman publicly refused to step down from his post.

In a letter to Berman, Barr said he was “surprised and quite disappointed” by Berman’s statement late on Friday night in which he refused to quit his job, saying Berman had chosen “public spectacle over public service.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on whether Berman would leave the post.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump appeared to contradict Barr’s letter, saying Berman’s firing was a matter for Barr and was not his “department.”