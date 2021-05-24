Attacks on hospitals becoming part of tactics of war, WHO warns

Healthcare facilities are becoming a target of war, the World Health Organization has warned, as it says Ukraine’s health system is “teetering on the brink”.

The WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine and 46 elsewhere in the world in other conflicts – the highest ever rate of attacks on healthcare, which are illegal under international law.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, says “unaccpetable” attacks on healthcare are “becoming part of the strategy and tactics of war”.

He says: “The health system in Ukraine is teetering on the brink, it is doing exceptionally well, but it needs to be supported, it needs to be shored up, it needs to be given the basic tools to save lives.”

Dr Ryan says it was an attack on the “most basic of human rights” and it was about more than the destruction of buildings – “this is about the destruction of hope”.

As well as the Ukrainian hospitals, the WHO has verified attacks in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Nigeria, Palestine, Sudan and Syria.