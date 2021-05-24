Attack on Ukraine train station ‘crime against humanity’: France

The attack on the Kramatorsk rail station can be classified as a crime against humanity, France has said.
“They hit a station where there are refugees, civilians and so this can be seen as a crime against humanity,” foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 television, calling for experts to head to the scene in Kramatorsk to gather evidence so the perpetrators can be held to account.
