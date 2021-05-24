At least six dead in centre of California state capital

Police in California’s state capital says at least six people have been killed and 10 injured in a shooting in the centre of Sacramento.

People fled through the streets after rapid gunfire rang out in an area packed with restaurants and bars this morning.

Police chief Katherine Lester says officers nearby responded to the gunfire and came across a very large crowd.

No suspect is yet in custody in the wake of the shootings.

Chief Lester says this is a really tragic situation.

The officer said investigators had arrived at the scene and urged the public to come forward with any information that might help identify those responsible.

The shooting took place in an area at 10th Street and K that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

It is also only a few streets from the state Capitol building.