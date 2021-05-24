Home

World

At least six dead after Brazil cliff collapses on boats

| @BBCWorld
January 9, 2022 11:34 am
Lake of Furnas, near Capitólio, is popular attraction [Source: stock image via BBC]

At least six people have been killed after part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats on a Brazilian lake.

Another 20 are missing and 32 injured following the accident in the south-east of the country.

Video circulating online shows the moment the rock detaches from the cliff face as onlookers try to yell warnings to the boats beneath.

Article continues after advertisement

At least one of the boats appears to have sunk, while others managed to escape.

The collapse at 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT) followed days of rain in Minas Gerais state, which had made the cliffs more susceptible to collapse, local fire officials told reporters.

Three vessels were hit by falling rock, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara told reporters. Out of the 32 injured, one person was in hospital with serious head and facial injuries, while 23 escaped with only light injuries.

