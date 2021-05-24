Home

At least one dead, 8 missing after building collapse in Ravanusa, Italy

December 12, 2021 5:29 pm

At least one person has died and eight others remain missing after a building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa early Sunday morning, the Italian fire service said on its official Twitter account.

Emergency teams discovered the body of a man as they continued to look for survivors in the rubble, the fire service Vigili del Fuoco said.

Emergency teams have so far rescued two women, according to the fire service.

Italian news agency ANSA reported the building collapsed following an explosion caused by a methane gas leak.

