Five Russian businessmen have died by apparent suicide in just three months

At least five prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide since late January, with three of them allegedly killing members of their families before taking their own lives.

Four of the dead men were associated with the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom or one of its subsidiaries.

CNN’s calls to Gazprom have not been returned.

Article continues after advertisement

A top executive at Gazprom was found dead in his cottage and a suicide note was found at the scene.

Just a month after that, another top executive at Gazprom was found dead in the same village. It is reported that he also died by suicide.

CNN has asked Russia’s Investigative Committee for comment on the two cases but has not received a response.

Mikhail Watford, a Ukrainian-born Russian billionaire, was found dead in his home in Surrey, England on February 28.

Surrey Police told CNN that the death is being investigated by the coroner, who said a hearing will be held on July 29.

Another Russian businessman, Vasily Melnikov, was found dead alongside his family in Nizhny Novgorod in late March, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Melnikov owned MedStom, a medical supplies company. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, a 43-year-old man, his wife, 41, and two children aged four and 10 were found stabbed to death on March 23.

The committee did not name Melnikov, but the ages of the dead and the location of the incident match the Kommersant report.

The regional branch of the investigative committee has not updated the status of its investigation and did not return CNN’s request for comment. At the time of the incident, in March, it said there “were no signs of unauthorized entry into the apartment,” and “knives were found and seized.”

“[Investigators] are considering several versions of what happened, including the murder of the children and wife by the head of the family, followed by self-inflicted death,” the committee said.

And earlier this month, two more Russian businessmen died in apparent murder-suicide incidents.

Vladislav Avayev, the former vice-president of Gazprombank, was found dead with his wife and daughter in his Moscow apartment on April 18, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Citing a source in law enforcement, Tass claimed authorities were investigating the Avayevs’ deaths as a murder-suicide.