At least 80 soldiers killed in missile attack

A missile attack on a military training camp in Yemen has killed at least 80 soldiers.

Dozens of others were wounded in the strike in the central province of Marib on Saturday, officials say.

The camp, about 170km (105 miles) east of the capital, Sanaa, targeted a mosque as people gathered for prayer, military sources told Reuters.

Yemen’s government has blamed Houthi rebels for the attack, but there has been no claim of responsibility.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise.