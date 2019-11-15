At least 74 migrants dead in ‘devastating’ shipwreck off Libya

IOM says coastguard and fishermen brought 47 survivors back to shore while rescue operation continues.

At least 74 migrants have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast of Khoms, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

According to the IOM, there were more than 120 people on board the dingy when the “devastating” incident took place.

The Libyan coastguard and fisherman rescued 47 people, according to the IOM. This is at least the eighth shipwreck that occurred in the Central Mediterranean since October 1.