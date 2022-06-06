At least 5 guns fired in South Street shooting that left 3 dead and 11 wounded; victim describes ‘disbelief’ after being shot

[Source: FOX 29]

Police say an incident that may have started as a fight turned deadly when multiple gunmen opened fire on Philadelphia’s South Street leaving three people dead and 11 others shot Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police say multiple officers were patrolling the area when they responded to the sound of gunfire near a large crowd just before midnight near the 200 block of South Street.

A total of 14 people were reportedly struck by gunfire and transported to local hospitals. Three people were later pronounced dead at the hospital: a 22-year-old man, 27-year-old woman and 34-year-old man.

One of the victims was reportedly identified as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners by the Philadelphia-Pennsylvania American Federation of Teachers. The federation says he was a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that one of the deceased male victims may have been involved in a fight with another man. Outlaw says that fight may have been the ‘genesis’ of the gunfire that broke out. Outlaw says the men involved in fight eventually began shooting at each other, and the fight ended when one of them was fatally shot.

The other man involved in the fight was also shot, according to Outlaw.

Two suspects also reportedly fired onto South Street, striking innocent bystanders that ranged in age from 17-69. Their conditions range from stable to critical at this time. Those victims, in addition to the other two victims who succumbed to their injuries, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, according to Outlaw.

Outlaw called the “horrendous, unthinkable act” a “dark day for Philadelphia” during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace said shortly after the shooting that police who were on patrol nearby responded to the sound of gunfire and observed multiple gunmen firing into a crowd. Several wounded victims were reportedly found lying on the sidewalk.

Authorities say that an officer shot at a suspect multiple times and believe the suspect may have been hit. Pace said early Saturday morning that the suspect appeared to stop firing and dropped his firearm after he came under fire.

The weapon he dropped was equipped with an extended magazine, according to police.

The discharging officer was withing 10-15 yards of the suspect, watching him shooting into the crowd, Pace said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons -both handguns – were recovered. Police say at least five different guns were fired during the shooting and shell casings were found strewn throughout the 200 and 300 blocks of South Street.

According to police, one of the suspects fled southbound on American Street.