At least 40 found dead in lorry - reports

[Source: BBC]

At least 42 people, believed to be migrants, have reportedly been found dead in a lorry on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

According to one local news outlet, at least 16 people have also been taken to hospital in varying conditions.

Images posted to social media showed a significant number of emergency responders surrounding the large truck.

According to KSAT TV channel, the vehicle was discovered next to rail tracks in San Antonio’s Southwest Side.

According to the New York Times, San Antonio Police Department officers were searching for the vehicle’s driver who was missing from the scene.

San Antonio, which is in Texas, is around 250km (150 miles) from the US-Mexican border.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, blamed US President Joe Biden for the deaths, describing them as a “result of his deadly open border policies”.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the country’s consul was en route to the site of the discovery, but added that the victims’ nationalities were still unknown.

It was not immediately clear how the people died and local police are yet to comment publicly.

The city’s climate is hot in the summer months with temperatures there reaching 39.4C (103F) on Monday.