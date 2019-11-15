At least 343 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

About 20 of those individuals have died.

So far, 37 homeless people have been discharged from the hospital, 139 are in isolation within the shelter system, 81 are still in the hospital and 35 are in self-isolation with their families.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been at least 20,071 coronavirus deaths reported in the United States, according to tally from Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently at least 519,453 reported cases in the US, according to the university.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 1.7 million people and killed more than 107,000 around the world.