At least 33 killed in Nepal flooding and landslides

[Source: BBC]

At least 33 people have died in floods and landslides across western Nepal in the past week, local media reported.

The worst of the monsoon rains hit Karnali province in the north-west, where thousands of residents were evacuated, officials said.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged in the avalanches and flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

At least 22 people are still missing across the province and scores more have injuries.

Rescuers have described difficulties in getting to the mountainous region amid continuing rain.

‘We have mobilised police officers on the ground. We have arranged a helicopter for air rescue from Surkhet,” said one police spokesman, quoted by the Annapurna Post.