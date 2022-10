[Source: BBC News]

At least 28 people have been killed after a former police officer opened fire at a pre-school child daycare centre in Thailand, police say.

The gunman is still at large after the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu, in the north-east of the country.

Police say children and adults are among the casualties.

Police say the attacker shot and stabbed children and adults and is now on the run. A motive for the attack is unclear.