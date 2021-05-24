Home

World

At least 27 children killed in three days, UN says

| @BBCWorld
August 10, 2021 4:03 pm
Afghan officials say security forces are still fighting in Kunduz. [Source: BBC]

At least 27 children have been killed in Afghanistan in three days amid fierce fighting between the Taliban and government forces, the UN has said.

The UN children’s agency Unicef said it was shocked by the “rapid escalation of grave violations against children”.

The Taliban have been making major advances across the country as foreign troops withdraw, taking six regional capitals since Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

They have rejected international calls for a ceasefire.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the conflict in the past month.

In a statement on Monday, Unicef said the atrocities being committed against children were growing “higher by the day”.

The 27 fatalities were recorded across three provinces – Kandahar, Khost, and Paktia. Some 136 children were also injured in these areas over the past three days, UNICEF said.

