At least 17 killed in Eid car blast

At least 17 people have been killed in Afghanistan in a powerful car bomb blast in Logar province.

The explosion came on the eve of a ceasefire declared by the Taliban during the festival of Eid.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, while the Islamic State has not yet commented.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, Dedar Lawang, spokesman for Logar’s governor, told the AFP news agency.