World

At least 14 dead in a mass shooting at a bar in South Africa

CNN

July 10, 2022 11:27 pm

Emergency workers attend the scene of the shooting in the South African township of Soweto, near Johannesburg [Source: CNN]

At least 14 people were killed and nine more injured in a shooting at a bar in the South African township of Soweto on Sunday, local authorities said.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight, when a group of men armed with rifles and 9-millimeter pistols entered the bar in the Nomzamo informal settlement near Johannesburg and started shooting “randomly” at the patrons, Gauteng Police said in a statement.

Police said 23 people were shot in the establishment — 12 died at the scene and 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Two more people were declared dead at the hospital.

The police have opened investigations into 14 cases of murder and nine cases of attempted murder, according to the statement.

The police called on witnesses to come forward, saying the suspects were still on the run.

Four other people were killed in a separate shooting incident in a bar in Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said in a statement that at least 12 people were shot after two men entered the tavern and “randomly opened fire.” As in the Soweto shooting, police said the suspects were still at large and a manhunt was under way.

The twin shooting comes as the country still mourns the deaths of 22 young people — some of them as young as 13 — who died in as of yet unexplained circumstances at a tavern in East London last month.

