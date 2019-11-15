At least 13 people arrested as violence erupts after Black Lives Matter protest in London

Riot police were called in to deal with protesters who tried to attack a police van after the peaceful main Black Lives Matter demonstration in London.

At least 15,000 Black Lives Matter protesters including actor John Boyega and singer Liam Payne gathered in London ignoring social distancing guidelines, as a show of anger against the death of George Floyd in the US.

Around 200 people, many in masks, remained after the peaceful protesters had departed.

Two officers who were in a police van came under attack.

Footage also showed police officers retreating as they were followed by angry demonstrators in Westminster.

A crowd of protesters pushed a line of police into Parliament Square, as bottles were thrown in the direction of officers.

A reporter from Nine News Australia was also filmed abandoning his live broadcast to flee as tensions flared up.