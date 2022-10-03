At least 125 dead in football stadium crush

[Source: BBC]

At least 125 people have died in a crash at an Indonesian football match that has become one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

Hundreds were also hurt in aftermath of home team Arema FC’s loss to bitter rivals at the overcrowded stadium late on Saturday in Malang, East Java.

The crash took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.

As panic spread, thousands surged towards Kanjuruhan stadium’s exits, where many suffocated.

Fifa, the world’s governing football body, states that no “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

The organisation’s president Gianni Infantino said it was “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”.