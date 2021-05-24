Home

World

Atleast 120 dead as floods sweep western Europe

| @BBCWorld
July 17, 2021 12:30 am
[Source: EPA]

At least 120 people have died and hundreds more in western Europe are unaccounted for after some of the worst flooding in decades.

Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region.

In Germany, where the death toll now stands at over 100, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a determined battle against climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Belgian media is reporting 22 deaths there. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland are also affected.

In Germany, the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were the worst-hit.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that human-induced climate change would bring pulses of extreme rainfall such as this one.

