At least 10 killed in Bondi Beach shooting, several injured

Source: Aljazeera

A mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least ten people and wounded 11, including two police officers, police say.

One man believed to be one of the shooters has been killed, while a second alleged shooter is in critical condition, they added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the scenes in Bondi are “shocking and distressing”

There has been no information yet on the motive for the shooting.

