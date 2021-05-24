Home

World

At least 10 dead and dozens trapped in India landslide

| @BBCWorld
August 12, 2021 3:08 pm
The falling rocks hit several vehicles, including a truck. [Source: BBC]

At least 10 people have died and dozens more are trapped under debris after a landslide in a Himalayan district in northern India.

Falling boulders swept a truck, a bus and other vehicles from a stretch of highway in Himachal Pradesh state.

Rescue operations are being hampered by rocks that are continuing to fall, officials say.

Several deadly landslides have hit India in recent months during an unusually heavy monsoon season.

Wednesday’s landslide occurred on a highway in Kinnaur district. Five people have been rescued, but about 30 others are still trapped, reports say.

Border police are taking part in the rescue efforts and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on alert.

