Astroworld: Travis Scott and Drake sued over deadly US festival crush

US rapper Travis Scott is facing multiple lawsuits after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.

One injured concertgoer has accused Scott and surprise performer Drake of inciting the crowd, and is seeking $1m (£741,000) in damages.

Neither have commented on the lawsuit.

Scott has said he is working to help the families of the victims – the youngest of whom was just 14.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid on social media to those killed.

The surge began at about 21:15 local time on Friday (02:15 GMT Saturday), when panic broke out as the crowd pressed towards the front of the stage during Scott’s headline set.

Lucas Naccarati told BBC Radio 5 Live that within three minutes of the rapper coming on stage, he “was pretty sure people [were] going to be dying”.

“You couldn’t move, you couldn’t scratch your own face, [that’s how] tight it was,” he said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Houston police chief Troy Finner said he met with Mr Scott and his head of security “for a few moments” prior to the event to express his concerns about safety.

Police in the Texas city have launched an investigation into the incident and are looking into separate reports that somebody in the audience was injecting people with drugs.

Several concertgoers had to be revived with anti-drug overdose medicine, including a security officer who police said appeared to have an injection mark in his neck.

Local police declined to comment on the investigation to the BBC.

At an unrelated news conference on Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the bureau is providing “technical assistance”.