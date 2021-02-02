Home

TC ANA
World

AstraZeneca vaccine reduces transmission

CNN
February 4, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: Google]

There’s promising news from the United Kingdom in the fight against COVID-19 with a new study showing the AstraZeneca could cut the rate of transmission by up to two thirds.

It’s the first time a vaccine’s been found to reduce transmission, a crucial development in the battle to curb the tide of the pandemic.

Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the finding means every person vaccinated could indirectly protect others.

Article continues after advertisement

“It reduces the chances of someone who’s exposed from getting the infection. If they don’t get the infection, they can’t pass it on. It decreases the risk of transmission in the population. There is a word of caution in that the virus is producing new types of variants.”

The study has also found that the vaccine is 76% effective after the first dose for three months.

