AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

BBC
March 26, 2021 7:27 am

AstraZeneca has updated the efficacy result of its coronavirus vaccine trial in the US.

This is after health officials insisted they wanted to include the latest information.

The Anglo-Swedish firm has now adjusted the efficacy rate of its vaccine from 79% to 76%.

Article continues after advertisement

Further data from the US trial showed efficacy among the over 65s rose from 80% to 85%.

AstraZeneca said it now looked forward to getting US regulatory approval.

The company said the trial results confirm the vaccine “is highly effective in adults” and it remains 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

 

