AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

AstraZeneca has updated the efficacy result of its coronavirus vaccine trial in the US.

This is after health officials insisted they wanted to include the latest information.

The Anglo-Swedish firm has now adjusted the efficacy rate of its vaccine from 79% to 76%.

Further data from the US trial showed efficacy among the over 65s rose from 80% to 85%.

AstraZeneca said it now looked forward to getting US regulatory approval.

The company said the trial results confirm the vaccine “is highly effective in adults” and it remains 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.