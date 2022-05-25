Assam floods: Flood leaves thousands without food and water

[Source: BBC News]

Severe flooding in the eastern Indian state of Assam has displaced tens of thousands and killed at least 24 people.

Heavier than usual rains have submerged several villages, forcing locals to seek shelter in squalid conditions, sometimes even on roads. Hundreds of rescue camps have been set up to shelter those affected by the floods.

Submerged roads and disrupted road and rail transport have made it difficult for aid to reach remote areas of the region.