Asian women among eight killed at three spas

Eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, have been killed in shootings at spas in the US state of Georgia.

Police say the shootings took place at a massage parlour in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta, and two spas in the city itself.

South Korea later confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested and is suspected of involvement in all of the attacks.

No motive has yet been established, but there are fears the crimes may have deliberately targeted people of Asian descent.

Hate crimes against Asian-Americans spiked in recent months, fuelled by rhetoric that blames them for the spread of Covid-19.

In an address last week, President Joe Biden condemned “vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.”