Asian stocks extend global markets rout

Asian shares have continued the global markets slump on Friday as investors fear the spread of the coronavirus will wipe out economic growth.

Shares across the region, including Japan, Hong Kong and China, have plunged in morning trading.

It followed the Dow and S&P 500 in the US having they’re biggest one-day declines since 1987.

Investors are concerned that emergency action by authorities around the world may be insufficient to avoid recession.

In morning trading Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was 9.7% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down by 6.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite had lost 3.4%.

The selloff gathered pace on Thursday after US President Donald Trump spooked investors when he restricted travel from Europe, and the European Central Bank disappointed markets by holding back on rate cuts.