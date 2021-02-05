As Yellen prepares for G7 talks, leaders look for US cooperation

The new administration of United States President Joe Biden joins international talks on the global economy this week with other developed nations.

This as they are expecting a decisive break from the “America First” nationalism of former President Donald Trump.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Friday’s online gathering with her Group of Seven peers.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting, they are likely to renew promises to pursue huge stimulus programmes to aid the economic recovery from COVID-19.

The meeting, the first G7 encounter since Biden took office, will also seek to breathe new life into long-running efforts to solve the problem of how to tax giant digital firms, many of them based in the US, such as Amazon and Google.

That is seen as a test case of Washington’s renewed engagement after Trump effectively blocked any deal.