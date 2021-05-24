Home

As US-Canada border closures block trade, governments eye action

AlJAZEERA
February 11, 2022 10:28 am

The shutdown of a vital trade route between Canada and the United States by truckers protesting vaccine mandates is knocking out carmaker operations.

This is also ramping up pressure on authorities in both countries to quell the demonstrations.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement on Thursday, calling on Canadian officials to “take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic”.

Article continues after advertisement

The protests by truckers who oppose vaccine mandates started as a “Freedom Convoy” occupying downtown Ottawa, Canada’s capital, and have expanded to other countries amid grievances about carbon taxes and other legislation. A second major US-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday was blocked by an anti-vaccine mandate protest. Similar protests have erupted in Australia, New Zealand, and France.

The protests have caused gridlock in the Canadian capital since late January. On Monday night, Canadian truckers shut inbound traffic at the Ambassador Bridge across the Detroit River, a major supply route for carmakers and agricultural products.

“This interruption on the Detroit-Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border,” Ford said in a statement.

“We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the US and Canada.”

Police near the Ambassador bridge have begun receiving additional manpower Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, which borders Detroit, told US broadcaster CNN.

“(If) the protesters don’t leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we’re prepared to do that,” Dilkens said.

Trucks are backed up after protestors shut down the last entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, as the protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates continued.

