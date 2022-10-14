As NATO holds more nuclear talks, Russia warns of World War III

[Source: Aljazeera]
NATO territory as closed-door discussions by the alliance’s Nuclear Planning Group got under way in Brussels.
As members on Thursday pressed ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise, Russia bristled and issued warnings should Ukraine ever join NATO.
The Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council says Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War III.
He says the suicidal nature of such a step is understood by NATO members themselves.
