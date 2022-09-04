Artemis Moon rocket second launch attempt called off

[Source: BBC]

The economic impact of the war in Ukraine is tough on its allies, the country’s first lady has told the BBC, but as Britons “count pennies”, Ukrainians “count casualties”.

Olena Zelenska told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that if support for Ukraine was strong the crisis would be shorter.

In an interview recorded in Kyiv, she also said it was important to keep highlighting the human toll of the war.

And Mrs Zelenska said while she rarely saw her husband, they talk every day.

The first lady, who has been married to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since 2003, spoke to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg in Kyiv.

In a wide-ranging interview to be broadcast on Sunday 4 September, Mrs Zelenska was asked what message she had for British people who are facing soaring energy bills in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact that has had on global gas and oil prices.

“I understand the situation is very tough. But let me recall that at the time of the Covid-19 epidemic, and it’s still with us, when there were price hikes, Ukraine was affected as well.

“The prices are going up in Ukraine as well. But in addition our people get killed.

“So when you start counting pennies on your bank account or in your pocket, we do the same and count our casualties,” she said.

Mrs Zelenska’s comments follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suggestion while visiting Kyiv last month that households across Europe would have to endure the cost of living crisis and “stay the course” with Ukraine to counter Russia’s aggression.

In the UK, the inflation rate is forecast to hit a 42-year high of 13.3% this year, while the economy is expected to shrink for more than a year.

The Bank of England said the main reason for high inflation and low growth was rising energy bills, fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European countries have accused Russia – a major global supplier of energy – of using gas as a weapon by limiting supplies in response to sanctions.