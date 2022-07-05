Arrests for slow driving during motorway delays

Motorways brought to a standstill by fuel price protesters. [Source: BBC]

More than a dozen protesters were arrested for driving too slowly during demonstrations on motorways in England, Wales and Scotland over fuel prices.

The go-slow action mainly targeted three-lane motorways with convoys of vehicles crawling along two lanes – leaving the “fast” outside lane free.

Twelve people were arrested during a protest on the M4, which led to the Prince of Wales Bridge, between England and Wales, being closed.

Another man was arrested near the A38.

Protesters, organised under the social media banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, drove in a series of convoys at 30mph (48.3km/h) to cause gridlock on major roads and motorways.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding from Gwent Police said people had been arrested for driving under 30mph for a “prolonged amount of time”.

The roads affected by disruption included:

-the M4 and Prince of Wales Bridge

-the M5 in Devon

-the M32 in Gloucestershire

-the A38 in Devon

-the M180 in Lincolnshire

-the A12 in Essex

-the A92 in Scotland

-the A64 near York

Gwent Police said organisers of the protest had been given a legal notice to prevent them from blocking the bridge over the River Severn and from driving under 30mph.

Ch Supt Harding said restrictions had been placed on the protest as otherwise “emergency and critical services” would have been restricted.