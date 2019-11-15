Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'

Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.

The man blamed for carrying out the attack was described by the authorities as a 20-year-old Islamist terrorist, freed early from jail in December 2019.

Security has been tight in the Austrian capital as police launched a manhunt for further attackers.

But authorities believe the gunman shot dead by police may have acted alone.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the four who died were an elderly woman, an elderly man, a young male passer-by and a waitress. Another 22 people were wounded.

One of the women who died was German, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted, condemning the attack.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has not ruled out the possibility of a second attacker. Some witnesses spoke of seeing more than one gunman and police are still assessing some 20,000 mobile phone videos of what happened.