Army chief replaced as Taliban seize more cities

Afghanistan has replaced its army chief, as Taliban militants continue to make rapid advances.

The insurgents have now taken control of at least nine of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

Heavy fighting was reported on Wednesday in the cities of Kandahar and Ghazni.

Article continues after advertisement

President Ashraf Ghani earlier flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif – traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion – to try to rally pro-government forces.

The removal of the country’s army chief, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, was confirmed to the BBC News yesterday. He had only been in the post since June.

His successor will have to deal with escalating violence across the country, as the Taliban continue their offensive.

US and other foreign troops have all but withdrawn following 20 years of military operations.

According to the UN more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past month.