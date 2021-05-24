Armenian PM claims post-war election victory

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has claimed an early victory in a snap parliamentary election.

Preliminary results suggested Mr Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party was in the lead with 58% of the vote.

But the opposition alliance led by his main rival, former president Robert Kocharyan, alleged election fraud.

The vote was called in the wake of Armenia’s defeat in a conflict with Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia lost swathes of territory in the war, which lasted for six weeks last year and cost thousands of lives.

Declaring victory early on Monday morning, Mr Pashinyan urged supporters to gather in the main square of the capital Yerevan in the evening.

“The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally me to lead the country as prime minister,” he said.

“We already know that we won a convincing victory in the elections and we will have a convincing majority in parliament.”

Almost 50% of the country’s 2.6 million eligible voters cast ballots on Sunday, Armenian election officials said, adding that the vote was carried out in accordance with legislation.

Mr Kocharyan’s alliance said it would not recognise Mr Pashinyan’s claim of victory, which was made when 30% of precincts had been counted.

“Hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organised and planned falsifications serve as a serious reason for lack of trust,” the bloc said in a statement.