NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|
Armenian PM claims post-war election victory

| @BBCWorld
June 21, 2021 2:39 pm

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has claimed an early victory in a snap parliamentary election.

Preliminary results suggested Mr Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party was in the lead with 58% of the vote.

But the opposition alliance led by his main rival, former president Robert Kocharyan, alleged election fraud.

The vote was called in the wake of Armenia’s defeat in a conflict with Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia lost swathes of territory in the war, which lasted for six weeks last year and cost thousands of lives.

Declaring victory early on Monday morning, Mr Pashinyan urged supporters to gather in the main square of the capital Yerevan in the evening.

“The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally me to lead the country as prime minister,” he said.

“We already know that we won a convincing victory in the elections and we will have a convincing majority in parliament.”

Almost 50% of the country’s 2.6 million eligible voters cast ballots on Sunday, Armenian election officials said, adding that the vote was carried out in accordance with legislation.

Mr Kocharyan’s alliance said it would not recognise Mr Pashinyan’s claim of victory, which was made when 30% of precincts had been counted.

“Hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organised and planned falsifications serve as a serious reason for lack of trust,” the bloc said in a statement.

