Armenia says 105 troops killed in Azerbaijan border clashes

[Source: BBC]

More than 100 Armenian soldiers have been killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan since Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

Azerbaijan says 50 of its own troops have also been killed in the fighting, which both sides blame on the other.

It is the latest in a series of long-running conflicts fought between the two former Soviet republics over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia and the US have each called for peace between the two countries.