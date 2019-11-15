Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

One of the world’s oldest conflicts, a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has re-erupted with the heaviest clashes in years.

At least 23 people were reported to have been killed on Sunday as the two ex-Soviet republics battled over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians.

When it broke away in the early 1990s, tens of thousands died in fighting.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday he was confident of regaining control over the region.

Martial law has been declared amid the violence in some parts of Azerbaijan, as well as in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.